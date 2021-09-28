Live Hertfordshire petrol station queues updates as fuel crisis enters day five
Published
The shortages are having an impact on key workers, with carers and nurses unable to get to appointments due to having no fuel.Full Article
Published
The shortages are having an impact on key workers, with carers and nurses unable to get to appointments due to having no fuel.Full Article
Some petrol stations have taken to only offering key workers petrol in a bid to keep their vehicles on the road
Plenty of places remain drained by drivers