The 43-year-old has allegedly been arrested following the incident and is currently already banned from driving.Full Article
Katie Price in bad way 'after drink and drug drive crash'
Thanet Gazette0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Katie Price's family issue heartbreaking message after model's 'drink and drug drive crash'
Canterbury Times
The TV personality was rushed to hospital following the crash
Advertisement
More coverage
How Caffeine Has Fueled History
WIRED
90% of the world's adults consume some form of caffeine everyday, making it the most widely used psychoactive drug on Earth...