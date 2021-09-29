Katie Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs on Tuesday (September 28).Full Article
Katie Price to appear in court over early morning drink and drug drive crash
Thanet Gazette0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Katie Price's family issue heartbreaking message after model's 'drink and drug drive crash'
The TV personality was rushed to hospital following the crash
Canterbury Times
Katie Price in bad way 'after drink and drug drive crash'
The 43-year-old has allegedly been arrested following the incident and is currently already banned from driving
Canterbury Times