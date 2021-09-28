Juventus v Chelsea: We need to 'respect' Juventus - Tuchel
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Champions League game between Juventus and Chelsea.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Champions League game between Juventus and Chelsea.Full Article
All your Chelsea morning headlines from football.london including the latest on Juventus, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount
Chelsea take on Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday and face an uphill battle with their talismanic midfielder ruled out