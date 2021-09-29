Catholic diocese establishes redress scheme for clerical abuse victims
A Catholic diocese in Northern Ireland is to launch a redress scheme for victims of child abuse committed by clerics under its authority.Full Article
A redress scheme has been set up by the Catholic Church in the Dromore diocese for victims and survivors of clerical sex abuse.
A Catholic diocese has apologised "unreservedly" to victims and survivors of abuse, stating it finds such behaviour "abhorrent,..