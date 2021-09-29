The former glamour model, 43, appeared before the two magistrates wearing a pink jumper.Full Article
Katie Price pleads guilty to driving while disqualified after crash
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Katie Price pleads guilty to driving offences after crash
Nottingham Post
Price is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to three charges
Advertisement
More coverage
Katie Price pleads guilty to drink driving after crash near her home
She also admitted other motoring offences
Wales Online
Katie Price pleads guilty to driving offences following crash
Katie Price has pleaded guilty to drink driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex..
Belfast Telegraph