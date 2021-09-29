Janette Manrara makes her It Takes Two debut tonight - here’s everything you need to know about the former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer.Full Article
Who is Janette Manrara and why did she leave Strictly Come Dancing?
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman threatened to quit in emotional phone call
Strictly Come Dancing is currently hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman while former pro dancer Janette Manrara hosts spin-off..
Tamworth Herald