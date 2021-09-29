Pupils to be given advance notice of exam focus and choice of topics in 2022
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
GCSE Pupils in England to get advance notice of exam questions focus and topic choice in 2022
Students will be offered test aids and a choice of topics in some exams
Wales Online
Pupils in England to get choice of topics and 'advance information' to make exams 'fairer'
Pupils taking GCSEs and A-levels in England next year will be given a choice of topics and be told the "focus" of exams in advance..
Sky News