UK economic rebound stronger than first thought in second quarter
Published
The UK’s economic bounceback was faster than first thought in the second quarter as spending surged after lockdowns lifted, according to official figures.Full Article
Published
The UK’s economic bounceback was faster than first thought in the second quarter as spending surged after lockdowns lifted, according to official figures.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was..
Household spending drove economic growth at a faster pace than previously estimated during spring.