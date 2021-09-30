PSNI working on strategy to tackle violence against women and girls in light of Sarah Everard’s murder
Published
The PSNI is working on a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls in light of the murder of Sarah Everard.Full Article
Published
The PSNI is working on a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls in light of the murder of Sarah Everard.Full Article
Devon & Cornwall Police is reassuring its communities following the sentencing of former police officer Wayne Couzens for the..
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the law on violence against women and girls to be strengthened following the murder..