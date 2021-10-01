Mayor apologises for backing mask critics’ use of Holocaust imagery
Published
A US mayor has apologised for supporting residents’ use of Holocaust imagery to liken a mask mandate to the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.Full Article
Published
A US mayor has apologised for supporting residents’ use of Holocaust imagery to liken a mask mandate to the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.Full Article
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The mayor of Alaska's largest city apologized Thursday for his comments supporting some residents' use..