UK manufacturing growth slows amid labour shortages and supply chain strain
Published
The UK’s manufacturing sector saw growth slow last month on the back of surging material and staff shortages, according to new figures.Full Article
Published
The UK’s manufacturing sector saw growth slow last month on the back of surging material and staff shortages, according to new figures.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.7% annual pace from April through June, the Commerce Department said Thursday,..
Supply chain disruption, inflation pressure on raw materials and staff shortages all contributed to growth in the UK’s private..