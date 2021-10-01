Joe Edwards: Plymouth Argyle captain prepares for 100th appearance
BBC Local News: Devon -- Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe hails the impact of captain Joe Edwards ahead of his 100th appearance for the club.Full Article
The Pilgrims' captain is set to make his 100th appearance for the club in the League One fixture at the LNER Stadium