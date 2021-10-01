The Vote with Mark Walker – Committee and Sports Update with Green Party Councillor, Steve Davis
Published
Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker, speaks to the Green Party Councillor for the Withdean Ward, Steve Davis, for a local update. Steve talks about his work on the Licensing Committee on Brighton and Hove City Council, as well as on the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee. We also get...read
The post The Vote with Mark Walker – Committee and Sports Update with Green Party Councillor, Steve Davis appeared first on Latest Bars Ltd.