Sarah Everard murder: Police boss criticised for arrest comments
Commissioner Philip Allott says women should be "streetwise" about police powers and legal process.Full Article
Watch VideoA former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the..
Authorities reported that a British police officer issued a fake arrest to kidnap, rape, and murder a female victim under the guise..