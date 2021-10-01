Charles opens Johnnie Walker whisky experience in Edinburgh
Published
The Prince of Wales enjoyed a sip of his own bespoke whisky cocktail as he officially opened the new Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh’s Princes Street.Full Article
Published
The Prince of Wales enjoyed a sip of his own bespoke whisky cocktail as he officially opened the new Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh’s Princes Street.Full Article
His Royal Highness toured the eight-floor attraction set in one of Edinburgh’s landmark heritage buildings.
Calls have been made for Kilmarnock to play a role in the whisky giant's future.