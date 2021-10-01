Police watchdog probes ‘offensive messages’ shared with Couzens before murder
Police officers allegedly shared offensive messages with Wayne Couzens in the months before he killed Sarah Everard, according to reports.Full Article
Five serving cops shared grossly offensive material with Everard's twisted kidnapper and murderer Couzens on a WhatsApp group