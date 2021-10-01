Petrol crisis: Army will begin delivering fuel to stations from tomorrow
The army will start delivering fuel to petrol stations from tomorrow to help with the ongoing fuel supply crisis, according to reports.Full Article
Army tanker drivers are to start delivering fuel to petrol stations from Monday in an emergency government move prompted by the..
The Government is preparing to bring in the army to help deliver to forecourts