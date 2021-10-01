Military drivers mobilised to deliver fuel to petrol stations
Published
Military drivers will be deployed to deliver fuel to forecourts from Monday as the crisis at the pumps continues.Full Article
Published
Military drivers will be deployed to deliver fuel to forecourts from Monday as the crisis at the pumps continues.Full Article
The UK military is on standby to deliver gasoline to service stations after a shortage of tanker drivers forced some to close last..
Army Put On Standby, as UK Gas Shortage, Causes Panic.
On September 28, gas shortages in major
cities prompted the UK..