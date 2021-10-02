Get the jab or get another job, Javid tells care home staff
Published
Care home workers who are not prepared to get the Covid vaccine should “get out and get another job”, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.Full Article
"f you work in a care home you are working with some of the most vulnerable people in our country and if you cannot be bothered to..