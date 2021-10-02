Fuel crisis: Shortages getting worse in East and South East according to industry expert
The chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association warned that supply issues and fuel shortages are getting worse in some areas.
The military is being brought in on Monday to help with the crisis
THE fuel crisis is reportedly getting worse in the South East says chairman of Petrol Retailers Association (PRA).