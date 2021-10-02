What the papers say – October 3
More fallout from the Sarah Everard case and increased post-pandemic freedoms feature among an array of stories on the Sunday front pages.Full Article
The mounting questions facing police following Wayne Couzens' conviction continues to dominate the papers.
How forces deal with violence against women is the lead story for several of Saturday's papers.