Daniel Craig on his 007 legacy: ‘I’ve tried to leave Bond in a better place’

When shooting wrapped on No Time to Die in October 2019, Daniel Craig got emotional. “I’m quite an emotional human being,” he tells me via Zoom from London. “Maybe people don’t know that about me, but at that particular moment someone happened to be turning a camera.” Surrounded by crew, he made a speech, which was captured by director Baillie Walsh for the documentary Being James Bond. By the time he got to the end, Craig had broken down.