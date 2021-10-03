Daniel Farke keeps calm after Canaries pick up first Premier League point
Daniel Farke insists he has no interest in the opinions of the outside world as he attempts to turn around Norwich's fortunes this season.
Norwich manager Daniel Farke describes the 0-0 draw with Burnley as a "good point" which saw his side end a six-match Premier..