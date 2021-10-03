Glaswegian Derek Blackshaw, 46, died following the collision in the Cardonald Morrisons car park, just off Paisley Road West, around 11.35pm on Friday October 1.Full Article
Tributes paid to 'genuine' man who died after being hit by car at Glasgow supermarket car
