Emergency services were called to a service station close to the Great Western retail park on Great Western Road at around 1.20am on Sunday October 3.Full Article
Woman left seriously injured and another hospitalised after 'being hit by car' in Glasgow
Related news coverage
Woman, 85, dies after car crashes into building in Irvine
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- The pensioner was taken to hospital after the crash in Irvine last week but died three..
BBC Local News
Pedestrian, 26, killed after car mounts footpath near Glasgow music venue
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which happened near the O2..
BBC Local News