Military tanker drivers take to roads to ease fuel crisis
Published
Army tanker drivers are taking to the roads for the first time to deliver supplies to beleaguered petrol stations hit by the fuel crisis.Full Article
Military personnel will be deployed next week to distribute petrol, while 300 visas for overseas tanker drivers will be issued..
The British government's reserve tanker fleet was being deployed Wednesday to help deliver gasoline to empty pumps across the U.K.,..