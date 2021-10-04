The UK's traffic light system for travel has been scrapped and replaced with just two categories - countries on the red list and everywhere else.Full Article
UK's traffic light system for international travel is scrapped
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ryanair, TUI, Jet2, easyJet: What are the new travel rules today? New rules as traffic light system scrapped
Cambridge News
The new rules make travelling abroad a lot easier
Traffic light system scrapped as travel rules simplified
Express and Star
Advertisement
More coverage
Skoda Octavia vRS 2021 long-term review
Autocar
Does the Octavia remain an excellent affordable family car in its new generation?
*Why we ran it: *To discover whether..