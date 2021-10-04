It's been said Prince Charles doesn't plan on living in Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle once king.Full Article
Prince Charles plans to pay William rent to remain in his country home once king
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Prince Charles set to pay William £700,000 in rent to stay at Highgrove as King - not Buckingham Palace
The Prince of Wales is determined to stay at Highgrove is he ascends to the throne
Tamworth Herald
Prince Charles to pay son William £700,000 rent to stay in Cotswold home when he becomes king
A friend has dismissed reports the heir to the throne will move full time to Buckingham Palace when he ascends the throne
Stroud Life