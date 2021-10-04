McDonald’s sets net-zero emissions target for UK business by 2040
Published
McDonald’s will open its first “net-zero” store in the UK next month, it said on Monday while announcing plans to slash emissions across the country by 2040.Full Article
Published
McDonald’s will open its first “net-zero” store in the UK next month, it said on Monday while announcing plans to slash emissions across the country by 2040.Full Article
Proctor & Gamble joins hundreds of companies around the globe in pledging reduction of carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030