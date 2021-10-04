Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Back After Longest Outage Ever
Wibbitz Top Stories
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Back, After Longest Outage Ever.
Faceboook's platforms are back after a global 7-hour..
-
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down: Sorry for the disruption, says Mark Zuckerberg
Zee News
-
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp restore services hours after global outage, Mark Zuckerberg tenders personal apology
Zee News
-
Facebook back online as WhatsApp and Instagram start working again too after huge outage
Hull Daily Mail
-
Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 billion due to major Facebook outage
9to5Mac