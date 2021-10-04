Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp have all gone down in a major outage on Monday afternoon.Full Article
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all down in major outage
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Worldwide Outage
Newsy
Watch VideoFacebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down across wide swathes of the world Monday. Facebook's internal..
Advertisement
More coverage
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage: What we know so far
euronews
The major outage on Monday affected millions of users of the three social media platforms around the world.
-
Is Facebook down? Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger also part of major outage
Delawareonline
-
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
SeattlePI.com
-
News24.com | Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by outage
News24
-
Every Facebook-owned app appears to be down in a widespread outage
Business Insider