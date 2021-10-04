Nina Wadia ‘gutted’ at being first to leave Strictly Come Dancing
Published
Nina Wadia said she is “gutted” to be the first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing.Full Article
Published
Nina Wadia said she is “gutted” to be the first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing.Full Article
She lost a dance-off with Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and professional dancer Gorka Marquez on Sunday night's show.
She lost a dance-off with Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and professional dancer Gorka Marquez on Sunday night’s show