Sajid Javid says he would not advise people to seek out private care in order to access treatment faster.Full Article
NHS can cope with pandemic backlog, says Health Secretary
Johnson describes 'tide of anxiety' facing the NHS
ODN
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the NHS is facing a "tide of anxiety" as a result of the backlog of cases created by the..
Health Sec: NHS understand they need to be more efficient
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the NHS understands that they need to be "more efficient" and need to "innovate more" if they are..
ODN
Health Secretary announces extra £5.4bn for NHS
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced £5.4 billion of extra funding for the NHS, saying it will be used to “help respond to..
ODN