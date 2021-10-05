Love Island fans will be thrilled to see Liberty Poole back on TV as she's now a confirmed Dancing on Ice 2022 contestant.Full Article
Dancing on Ice 2022: How old is Love Island's Liberty Poole and what is her net worth?
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Love Island's Liberty Poole confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2022 as stars rush to support her
The Brummie reality star is the latest to be announced for ITV'S Dancing on Ice along with two other celebrities.
Tamworth Herald
Love Island star Liberty Poole among new names announced for Dancing On Ice 2022
Love Island star Liberty Poole, rugby player Ben Foden and Regan Gascoigne, the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne, are the next..
Belfast Telegraph