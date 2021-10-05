The Prime Minister has set out a vision for the UK to be a 'high skill, high wage' economyFull Article
Boris Johnson defends £20 Universal Credit cut and says firms should pay higher wages
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
DWP Universal Credit: Boris Johnson defends £20 weekly cut and wants firms to pay higher wages
The temporary Universal Credit uplift will be removed on Wednesday, over a year since it was temporarily introduced during the..
Bishops Stortford Observer
Johnson defends Universal Credit cut, arguing that firms should pay higher wages
Boris Johnson has defended the £20 a week cut to Universal Credit, arguing that the taxpayer should not subsidise low wages..
Belfast Telegraph