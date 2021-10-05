The artwork of Henrietta Lacks is the first public sculpture of a Black woman made by a Black woman in the UK.Full Article
Statue of 'mother' of modern medicine unveiled in Bristol
Bristol Post
Henrietta Lacks: Statue of Black 'mother' of modern medicine to be unveiled at University of Bristol
Statue of black 'mother' of modern medicine to be unveiled
