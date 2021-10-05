Get back to the office or colleagues will gossip about you, Boris Johnson tells home workers
Published
But the prime minister admitted he had not yet managed to get all his staff back to their desks full timeFull Article
Published
But the prime minister admitted he had not yet managed to get all his staff back to their desks full timeFull Article
Boris Johnson has said young people should get back to the office to stop their colleagues gossiping about them.
Drugmaker Pfizer said it has started a large-scale clinical trial of a drug to ward off COVID-19 in those who are exposed to the..