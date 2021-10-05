Number of pupils out of class due to Covid-19 rose by two thirds in a fortnight
The number of children out of school for Covid-19 related reasons in England has increased by two thirds in a fortnight, Government figures show.
A snapshot survey shows 2.5% of pupils were out of school for Covid-related reasons on Thursday.