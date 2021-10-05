Dancing On Ice 2022: Who is Regan Gascoigne and is his dad footballer Paul Gascoigne?

Dancing On Ice 2022: Who is Regan Gascoigne and is his dad footballer Paul Gascoigne?

Bristol Post

Published

Dancing On Ice 2022 is set to have a star-studded line-up, and Regan Gascoigne has joined the list of confirmed contestants.

Full Article