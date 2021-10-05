UK records 33,869 new COVID cases and 166 more deaths, daily figures show
Published
The UK has recorded 33,869 new COVID-19 cases and a further 166 coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 33,869 new COVID-19 cases and a further 166 coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
Victoria has confirmed another day of record case numbers, with 1763 new locally acquired Covid infections and four deaths.This is..
Russia has reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for four of the past six days, with 883 fatalities and 25,781 new cases..