Amnesty: Saudi-led Newcastle takeover a ‘bitter blow for human rights defenders’
Published
Newcastle’s takeover by a Saudi-led consortium is “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders”, claims Amnesty International UK.Full Article
Published
Newcastle’s takeover by a Saudi-led consortium is “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders”, claims Amnesty International UK.Full Article
UK CEO Sacha Deshmukh believes the Saudi deal is more about sportswashing human rights abuses than football
The Premier League has been urged to consider Saudi Arabia’s human rights record again after the settling of a commercial dispute..