World Grand Prix: Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton into semi-finals
Welshmen Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton remain on course for darts' World Grand Prix final after reaching the last four.Full Article
World number one Price will meet compatriot Clayton in Saturday’s final in Leicester
Gerwyn Price will defend his World Grand Prix title against fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton in Leicester on Saturday.