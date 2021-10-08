The Business Secretary will meet the chiefs of energy intensive industries as concerns over scaled down production in winter intensifyFull Article
Kwasi Kwarteng to meet bosses of industries that require a lot of energy
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Kwasi Kwarteng to meet bosses of industries worst hit by energy crisis
Hull Daily Mail
The Business Secretary will meet the chiefs of energy intensive industries as concerns over scaled down production in winter..
-
Minister to meet big energy users as gas prices remain high
Belfast Telegraph
-
Kwarteng to meet bosses of industries that require a lot of energy
Belfast Telegraph