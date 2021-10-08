Watts, the group’s beloved drummer, died in August at a London hospital at the age of 80Full Article
Ronnie Wood recalls final meeting with Rolling Stones band mate Charlie Watts
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Drummer Charlie Watts
Rolling Stones Pay Tribute, to Drummer Charlie Watts.
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood
paid tribute to their..
Wibbitz Top Stories
Ronnie Wood tells of final meeting with Rolling Stones band mate Charlie Watts
Watts, the group’s beloved drummer, died in August at a London hospital at the age of 80
Hull Daily Mail