Top Trump? All you need to know about snooker's Northern Ireland Open
Published
Judd Trump bids to make it four consecutive Northern Ireland Open wins as the tournament returns to its Belfast home after a one-year absence.Full Article
Published
Judd Trump bids to make it four consecutive Northern Ireland Open wins as the tournament returns to its Belfast home after a one-year absence.Full Article
Judd Trump bids to make it four consecutive Northern Ireland Open wins as the tournament returns to its Belfast home after a..