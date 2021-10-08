Baroness Casey to lead review into culture and standards at the Met
Baroness Casey of Blackstock will lead the review of culture and standards at the Metropolitan Police in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.Full Article
The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has announced that the independent review into the force's culture and standards will be led..