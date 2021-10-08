Government to introduce new levies on gas in green energy strategy – report
Published
Energy bills could go up even further for UK customers amid reports the Government is planning to introduce new charges on gas.Full Article
Published
Energy bills could go up even further for UK customers amid reports the Government is planning to introduce new charges on gas.Full Article
The CEO of a green energy supplier has described the sector as a "big mess", as he accused the regulator of allowing new companies..
"It's easy to be green," Boris Johnson said at the United Nations General Assembly last week. He and other European leaders equally..