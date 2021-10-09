It is clear mental health is going to become an even bigger priority as we recover from coronavirus, says Record View.Full Article
World Mental Health Day is a time to reflect on how far we have to go
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Add Some Self-Care To Your World Mental Health Day Weekend Plans With Beauty Products From Byte — Shop Now
OK! Magazine
OK! is helping set you up with the perfect self-care routine with Byte to honor yourself this World Mental Health Day, and beyond...
-
Russian Agency: More than 49,000 Died From COVID-19 in August
VOA News
-
Biden Signs Law Helping 'Havana Syndrome' Victims
VOA News
-
World Mental Health Day: 'I haven't had a face-to-face appointment for 18 months'
BBC Local News
-
Children will feel impact of pandemic on mental health for years, UNICEF report says
PIX 11
Advertisement
More coverage
8 Everyday Mental Health Tips (World Mental Health Day, Oct. 10)
Wibbitz Top Stories
8 Everyday, Mental Health Tips.
While it’s important to take care
of your physical body, many people
often forget..