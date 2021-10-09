Priti Patel urged to tackle male violence after backing phone service for women
Published
A phone service aimed at protecting women has been backed by the Home Secretary, but critics are calling for her to tackle male violence head on.Full Article
Published
A phone service aimed at protecting women has been backed by the Home Secretary, but critics are calling for her to tackle male violence head on.Full Article
A phone service to help protect women as they walk home is reportedly being backed by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
BT is working on an emergency phone service to protect women as they walk home, which Home Secretary Priti Patel is considering..